Renowned California Architect Robert A. Odermatt’s ‘Dream House’

One of the largest and most expensive properties in California has just listed for a jaw-dropping $160 million. Dubbed the Sanctuary, the offering is made up of five individual land parcels and has two separate 8,000-square-foot homes. It’s being shopped by Bruce Kovner, a hedge funder and philanthropist who bought a few acres of land in the area in 2007 and has been slowly assembling the now-22-acre property ever since. He’s spent about $110 million on these acquisitions, according to The Wall Street Journal. The process took around 14 years. One of the estate’s biggest advantages is its location, as it’s situated right...