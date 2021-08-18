Renowned California Architect Robert A. Odermatt’s ‘Dream House’
Perched high in the Claremont Hills, east of San Francisco this stunning family home was designed by architect Robert A. Odermatt as his personal residence. After graduating from architecture school at University of California, Berkeley, in the 1960s, Mr. Odermatt and his wife, Diana, bought one of three adjacent lots (while friends of theirs acquired the other two lots), on which he built what he calls “an interesting house” that they could afford at the time, Compass agent Julie Nachtwey said of the home.www.mansionglobal.com
