Shinola and Crate and Barrel’s New Furniture Line Is a Bachelor Pad Upgrade

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, August 18, craft maker Shinola Detroit and home décor curator Crate & Barrel releases the stirring results of a dynamic partnership between two quintessential crafters. The Shinola for Crate & Barrel Collection entwines the modern maker spirit with classic American craft furniture and accessories to upscale any home or office.

