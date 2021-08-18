Shinola and Crate and Barrel’s New Furniture Line Is a Bachelor Pad Upgrade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s not every day that West Elm hosts a can’t-miss sale, so to say we jump at the chance to shop great deals from the high-end retailer would be an understatement. Luckily, right now is one of those times. West Elm’s Warehouse Sale is on and the deals are top-notch, with up to 75 percent off thousands of products, free shipping on bedding and bath deals, and an extra 30 percent off clearance items with the code EXTRA30. The deals range from furniture and rugs to bedding, lighting, and more. If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on a West Elm piece, now may be the best time to do it. With so many deals to choose from, we thought we’d give you a helping hand with some of our favorite picks. Below, we rounded up five of the best West Elm deals running right now that’ll instantly upgrade your space without breaking the bank.