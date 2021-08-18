Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Thought For Today

By Staff
thejacksonpress.org
 7 days ago

“I think the best way of doing good to the poor, is not making them easy in poverty, but leading or driving them out of it. In my youth I travelled much, and I observed in different countries, that the more public provisions were made for the poor, the less they provided for themselves, and of course became poorer. And, on the contrary, the less was done for them, the more they did for themselves, and became richer.”

thejacksonpress.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Religionam630theword.com

7 Characteristics of a Church that Glorifies God

As I begin this article, I have before me a recipe for French Strawberry Crepes, a treat that is loved around the world. Of course, having strawberries in a bowl alone is not enough to produce the full delicacy of a strawberry crepe. According to the recipe in front of me, one needs to add ingredients like milk, eggs, flour, water, vanilla extract, salt, and sugar to get the flavor that makes strawberry crepes famous.
Religionthealpinesun.com

Thought for the Week: All sufficiency

Living in the Kingdom of God equates to having all needs amply provided. As we continually bring our thoughts and feelings into alignment with recognizing our Source for fulfillment in every manner is right within us, the greater our degree of experienced prosperity. And what is this Source within? Why it is the spirit of the living God! This spirit of God is closer to us than hands and feet for It is the very core and essence of what we are.
ReligionWinston-Salem Journal

Crow: Food for spiritual thought

Before the main topic, I thought a comment about Bible reading would be interesting. The number of adults in the USA who read the Bible daily dropped from 14 percent to 9 percent between 2019 and 2020. Research reveals that being involved in church activities encourages scripture reading. While many churches were closed during part of the pandemic, the reading of scripture decreased. (https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2020/july/state-of-bible-reading-coronavirus-barna-abs.html)
SocietyQuad-Cities Times

Column: Provoking thought, not adherence

SPRINGFIELD – Willie Moore was a Black man who endured segregation and saw the school where he taught integrated after a long fight for racial equality. He loved teaching history, but there was one topic he avoided: The Civil Rights Movement. "It was just too controversial to talk about. The...
Religionthejacksonpress.org

Remember and Celebrate

[Jesus] took bread, gave thanks and broke it, and gave it to them, saying, “This is my body given for you; do this in remembrance of me.” Luke 22:19. On December 6, 1907, explosions rocked a small community in the US state of West Virginia, producing one of the worst disasters in the history of the coal-mining industry. Some 360 miners were killed, and it’s been estimated that this horrific tragedy left behind about 250 widows and 1,000 children without fathers. Historians maintain that the memorial service became the seedbed from which the celebration of Father’s Day in the US would eventually grow. Out of great loss came remembrance and—eventually—celebration.
ReligionGreenfield Daily Reporter

Mark Franke: Absolute truths define a culture

I am blessed in having many intelligent friends, several of whom deserve the adjective “brilliant.” Most have doctorates in something, and I don’t hesitate to query them on every occasion that presents itself. One such friend is a semi-retired theology professor. Every time I listen to him, I feel like...
Family Relationshipsmadisonmom.com

Thoughts on Parenting an Only Child

My baby is starting Kindergarten in the fall. My oldest goes to Kinder this year. My youngest is almost six. If you haven’t guessed from the article title, I’m talking about the same child in each of those statements. And That, explains the dichotomy of having an only child: said child is your first and last, oldest and youngest, the big kid, and the baby.
ReligionColorado Springs Independent

Opinion: The Divine Feminine

In the western world, there exists an over-arching reference to the Holy as “He.” Jesus, Muhammad, the Buddha — so many male expressions. Few can quickly name three female faces of the Holy. Mother Mary comes to mind — and then who?. We are far more familiar with male archetypes,...
Religionmarinlocalnews.com

Thomas Nibbe Sermon: The Gospel is good news, not advice

San Francisco Bay Area – mindfully, carefully – The heart of our community—worship & fellowship—the Hultbergs. rejoice in blessing the 62 years of Holy Matrimony 08/21. Wow!. Thank you, Carolyn and Warren, for your generosity to all of us. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, in addition, ministry with the. Gideons,...
Thompson Falls, MTscledger.net

A few thoughts about listening

Our friend Glada McIntire recently moved further into her true realm when she became pure spirit and left her shell behind. I say “our,” because Glada had many friends, and some are my friends as well. I am not privy to details of her transition, but I would hope she accomplished that final shedding in an old growth forest — in a rain storm.
Religionthejacksonpress.org

God’s Provision

See how the flowers of the field grow. . . . Will he not much more clothe you? Matthew 6:28, 30. We trekked deeper and deeper into the forest, venturing farther and farther away from the village at Yunnan Province, China. After an hour or so, we heard the deafening roar of the water. Quickening our steps, we soon reached a clearing and were greeted by a beautiful view of a curtain of white water cascading over the gray rocks. Spectacular!
Educationwordonfire.org

The Love of Teachers for Students: Lewis’ Language in “The Four Loves”

St. John tells us that “God is love” (1 John 4:8), and this is also where C.S. Lewis begins his book The Four Loves. Very quickly, he is not satisfied with one word for love and so gives names to different types of loves, similar to Adam naming the animals. While in English, the single word “love” is used to describe feelings toward bagels, dogs, people, and Fridays alike, other languages offer multiple words for love.
Nashville, TNchurchleaders.com

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of TN Pastor and Child

Rev. Thomas McKenzie, author and founding pastor of Church of the Redeemer in Nashville, Tennessee, and his 22-year-old child, Charlie (who is also known as Ella), were involved in a deadly traffic accident on Monday morning, August 23, 2021. Both father and child were killed in the accident. An email...
PoliticsBrunswick News

Random thoughts on random subjects

What a bunch of whiners. I refer to the jive-talkers that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, waving their Trump flags and having a big ol’ time. One even put a finger emoji on a fuzzy image of himself with the caption, “THIS IS ME.,” in case you missed it. Oops! Maybe that wasn’t such a good idea after all. Thanks to the magic of motion pictures, he and a lot of others — over 500 so far and counting — are facing some serious jail time. Now, many of them are apologizing for their actions saying they are so embarrassed at their bad behavior. Even ol’ Buffalo Boy, who proudly posed for photos on the Senate dais, is expressing regret. Oh, boohoo. Either you are proud of what you did or you are not. ...
Holland, MIHolland Sentinel

Just A Thought: Vacation traditions

Left me longing for more. What mom and dad had to give. Us four kids in the back. For fear they’d be lost. Make traditions of their own. Scripture: “Now I praise you because you remember me in everything and hold firmly to the traditions, just as I handed them down to you.” — II Corinthians 11:2 NASB.
Religionthejacksonpress.org

Carried Through the Storm

He stilled the storm to a whisper; the waves of the sea were hushed. Psalm 107:29. During Scottish missionary Alexander Duff’s first voyage to India in 1830, he was shipwrecked in a storm off the coast of South Africa. He and his fellow passengers made it to a small, desolate island; and a short time later, one of the crew found a copy of a Bible belonging to Duff washed ashore on the beach. When the book dried, Duff read Psalm 107 to his fellow survivors, and they took courage. Finally, after a rescue and yet another shipwreck, Duff arrived in India.
Roanoke, VARoanoke Times

Letter: Thoughtful commentary on Trumka

The editorial, "Trumka's legacy in Virginia," in The Roanoke Times on Aug. 10, is a thoughtful commentary about Richard Trumka's strategy of organizing labor. He came from humble beginnings in southwestern Pennsylvania coal country, working in the mines before entering college and law school. He rose to become president of the United Mine Workers of America.
Religionthejacksonpress.org

Loving Your Enemy

You will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria. Acts 1:8. I ducked into a room before she saw me. I was ashamed of hiding, but I didn’t want to deal with her right then—or ever. I longed to tell her off, to put her in her place. Though I’d been annoyed by her past behavior, it’s likely I had irritated her even more!
ReligionAshe County's Newspaper

Leila Harris: We Are To Boast About Our God – Not About Ourselves

Nobody likes an arrogant braggart. We are warned again and again in the Scriptures that we are not to boast in and of ourselves; that we are to boast of God. One of the examples of the punishment of self-boasting comes to us from the Old Testament. King Ben-hadad of Syria boasted of how much greater he was than the King of Israel; that the God of the King of Israel worshipped was only the God of the hills, not the God of the valleys. The faith of the King of Israel was so strong that he warned King Ben-hadad that he should harness his boasting. “And Ben-hadad sent unto him, and said, The gods do so unto me, and more also, if the dust of Samaria shall suffice for handfuls for all the people that follow me. And the king of Israel answered and said, Tell him, Let not him that girdeth on his harness boast himself as he that putteth it off.” (I Kings 20;10-11, KJV). Sure enough, God showed King Ben-hadad who was Supreme. “And there came a man of God, and spake unto the king of Israel, and said, Thus saith the LORD, Because the Syrians have said, The LORD is God of the hills, but he is not God of the valleys, therefore will I deliver all this great multitude into thine hand, and ye shall know that I am the LORD. And they pitched one over against the other seven days. And so it was, that in the seventh day the battle was joined: and the children of Israel slew of the Syrians an hundred thousand footmen in one day.” (I Kings 20:28-29).

Comments / 0

Community Policy