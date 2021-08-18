Thought For Today

Nobody likes an arrogant braggart. We are warned again and again in the Scriptures that we are not to boast in and of ourselves; that we are to boast of God. One of the examples of the punishment of self-boasting comes to us from the Old Testament. King Ben-hadad of Syria boasted of how much greater he was than the King of Israel; that the God of the King of Israel worshipped was only the God of the hills, not the God of the valleys. The faith of the King of Israel was so strong that he warned King Ben-hadad that he should harness his boasting. “And Ben-hadad sent unto him, and said, The gods do so unto me, and more also, if the dust of Samaria shall suffice for handfuls for all the people that follow me. And the king of Israel answered and said, Tell him, Let not him that girdeth on his harness boast himself as he that putteth it off.” (I Kings 20;10-11, KJV). Sure enough, God showed King Ben-hadad who was Supreme. “And there came a man of God, and spake unto the king of Israel, and said, Thus saith the LORD, Because the Syrians have said, The LORD is God of the hills, but he is not God of the valleys, therefore will I deliver all this great multitude into thine hand, and ye shall know that I am the LORD. And they pitched one over against the other seven days. And so it was, that in the seventh day the battle was joined: and the children of Israel slew of the Syrians an hundred thousand footmen in one day.” (I Kings 20:28-29).