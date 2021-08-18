Bear Necessities: Angelo Blackson primed for success on Bears defensive line
The Bears' defensive line has been the most consistent unit on the team for the last few years. Not only do they have some formidable starters in Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols, but it's the depth at the position that has made this group a pillar of consistency over the years.
