Newswise — BOSTON – A team led by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center’s (BIDMC) Dan H. Barouch, MD, PhD – who partnered with Johnson & Johnson to develop the single shot COVID-19 vaccine – has been awarded $4.9 million in annual funding over the next five years to find a cure for HIV. Barouch was one of ten primary investigators to receive a 2021 National Institutes of Health (NIH) Martin Delaney Collaboratories for HIV Cure Research award, which aims to expedite human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cure research by bringing together research partners in academia, government, the private sector and the community; coordinating complex research studies, and mentoring the next generation of HIV cure researchers.