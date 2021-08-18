Cancel
Salk Receives INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine’s 2021 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa Jolla CA— The Salk Institute’s Education Outreach program has received the 2021 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education. The Inspiring Programs in STEM Award honors colleges and universities that encourage and assist students from underrepresented groups to enter the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Salk will be featured, along with 78 other recipients, in the September 2021 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

