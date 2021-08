The Pittsburgh Pirates have started to see some of their 2021 Draft picks take the field. Another will be in action soon. If there was one positive thing that has come out of 2021 for the Pittsburgh Pirates, it would be their Draft class. This year’s Draft was unlike any other with bigger coverage than ever, and the Pittsburgh Pirates were in the center of that attention with the first overall pick. However, when the Draft concluded there was plenty more for Pittsburgh Pirates fans to be excited about than just the first overall pick.