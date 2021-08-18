Cancel
Florida State

Florida Schools Wrestle With Whether To Require Students To Wear Masks

Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 7 days ago

Florida's Board of Education is taking action against school districts that defy the governor's order banning face mask mandates for students. Miami-Dade County will vote on masks on Wednesday.

Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
