Florida Schools Wrestle With Whether To Require Students To Wear Masks

Alabama and Georgia have elections for the U.S. Senate next year, and Democrats hope to build party infrastructure early. Political activist Stacey Abrams spent years telling donors that Democrats could win in Georgia if they would provide the money to build a statewide political operation. In 2020, Georgia finally delivered its 16 presidential electoral votes to Democrat Joe Biden, and sent two Democrats to the U.S. Senate. Now, Alabama and other Southern states are now trying to follow, and Georgia is eager to help. The Georgia Democratic Party is combining forces with other state parties in the region for joint fundraising appeals, aiming to help those states make earlier-than-usual investments in voter registration and field organizing going into the 2022 midterms. Alabama U.S. Senator Richard Shelby is retiring. His former aide Katie Britt is running for the job as is Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks, who’s being sued for his alleged role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.