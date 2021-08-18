While NYC Businesses Are Starting To Rebound, Many Are Still On Shaky Ground

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a rebound in travel this summer, people are once again canceling plans for trips because of the surging number of COVID cases. In a recent survey, 27% of respondents said they postponed a trip. More than 54% said the delta variant has made them less interested in traveling right now. Adit Damodaran, an economist with travel app Hopper, said summer flight demand has flattened from pandemic highs, which is leading to lower prices. But he also said there’s a 33% increase in people buying tickets that can be canceled. “People want to have that option to cancel if for any reason something happens, the situation develops in a way where they can’t take that trip,” he said. Other potential pitfalls are increased airline cancellations. In June and July, domestic air cancellations were above their 1% average, resulting in 10,000 cancellations in July alone.