Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

While NYC Businesses Are Starting To Rebound, Many Are Still On Shaky Ground

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 7 days ago

In New York City's COVID-19 epicenters, small businesses are seeing signs of recovery with more people vaccinated. But there are still challenges such as overdue rent and the delta variant.

www.apr.org

Comments / 0

Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Public Healthharrisondaily.com

Nine women now serving as governors in US, tying a record

Taking over on short notice for a scandal-plagued predecessor in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul began her tenure Tuesday with more than enough challenges for a new …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
California Statetherealdeal.com

Hudson Valley dreaming: Californians invade New York state

Californians sick of high prices and extreme weather are buying up Hudson Valley homes en masse. Realtors in the counties north of New York City are reporting an influx of Californians competing with Manhattan and Brooklyn residents for new homes in the region. One agent estimated to the Times-Union that over half of her buyers are now from the West Coast and that the clientele from the area is up 50 percent since the pandemic began.
New York City, NYLynchburg News and Advance

Henri thwarts Central Park concert hailing NYC virus rebound

NEW YORK (AP) — A superstar-laden Central Park concert meant to celebrate New York City’s recovery from the coronavirus was cut short because of severe weather as Hurricane Henri approached. Officials asked concert-goers to leave the park during Barry Manilow’s set amid the threat of lightning. New York City police...
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

No shot, no proof, no service: NYC businesses begin checks

NEW YORK (AP) — People dining indoors at New York City's restaurants, browsing its museums or sweating in its gyms had to show proof Tuesday that they were at least partially inoculated against COVID-19 as the city began the nation's largest effort yet to exclude the unvaccinated from public places.
TravelPosted by
CBS Miami

After Summer Travel Rebound, Many Are Canceling Plans Due To COVID Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a rebound in travel this summer, people are once again canceling plans for trips because of the surging number of COVID cases. In a recent survey, 27% of respondents said they postponed a trip. More than 54% said the delta variant has made them less interested in traveling right now. Adit Damodaran, an economist with travel app Hopper, said summer flight demand has flattened from pandemic highs, which is leading to lower prices. But he also said there’s a 33% increase in people buying tickets that can be canceled. “People want to have that option to cancel if for any reason something happens, the situation develops in a way where they can’t take that trip,” he said. Other potential pitfalls are increased airline cancellations. In June and July, domestic air cancellations were above their 1% average, resulting in 10,000 cancellations in July alone.
Park Rapids, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

Downtown businesses seeing a rebound summer

Sally Wizik Wills is the chair of the Park Rapids Downtown Business Association (DBA). “People are doing well,” she said. “June was particularly good. Compared to previous Junes, it was way better. The spirit of the business community is upbeat and optimistic.”. She said there are a number of new...
Onondaga County, NYcnybj.com

Onondaga County hotels continue business rebound in June

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County hotels saw another substantial surge in guests this June compared to a year ago as the travel and leisure industry continued to recover from the pandemic, according to a recent report. The hotel occupancy rate (rooms sold as a percentage of rooms available) in the...
New York City, NYadafruit.com

Black Entrepreneurs NYC (BE NYC) – SBS / Black Business Month

Black Entrepreneurs NYC (BE NYC) – SBS / Black Business Month – August is Black Business Month, a month for uplifting and supporting Black-owned businesses. While the Black community currently makes up 22% of New York City’s population (1.9 million), just 3.5% of NYC businesses are owned by Black entrepreneurs. And during the pandemic, Black-owned businesses in New York City were twice as likely to be closed during the pandemic than their white counterparts, and only received about 12% of the PPP funding they asked for.
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

Businesses getting creative as NYC commercial real estate tries to rebound

NEW YORK - Commercial real estate in New York City is deader than ever. After sitting empty for almost two years, Barneys will be brought back to life--well, kind of--as the space will become a Spirit Halloween. While Saks Fifth Avenue will put in double-time--as the retailer will start offering office space to WeWork, in a partnership known as 'SaksWorks.'
Cullman, ALPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

City of Cullman under a COVID emergency as Trump comes to town

City leaders in Cullman are responding to a request from Cullman Regional Hospital by imposing a COVID emergency ahead of today’s rally featuring Donald Trump. Healthcare providers are concerned the outdoor event could turn into a Delta variant super spreader, with Alabama hospitals already fresh out of intensive care beds for new infections of the highly contagious COVID strain. The declaration waives procedures and formalities on actions related to public health, including the hiring of temporary workers and spending public funds. Health providers point to new outbreaks of the Delta variant in south Alabama and Florida due to July vacation events for their concern over the Trump rally or the recent Rock The South Concert. New COVID infections connected to the Trump, assuming they occur, could begin to appear by Thursday or Friday of this week.
Economywxxv25.com

Morning Business Report: August 23rd, 2021

East Coast hurricanes could disrupt air travel for a couple of days and the FDA gave the Pfizer vaccine full approval today. Jane King is in New York with those stories and more.
TravelInvestorPlace

AirBnb Stock Is Still Poised To Benefit From a Travel Rebound

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock should have gotten a lot more juice after its recently-released Q2 2021 results beat expectations. However, the continued challenges faced by the travel industry damped investor’s enthusiasm. ABNB stock continues to consolidate at the range of $130 to $155. This is quite a fall from its all-time...
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

NYC vaccine mandate starts Tuesday

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says the COVID vaccine mandate for indoor entertainment, dining, and theaters would not be in effect Monday as was previously reported. The mandate would begin Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy