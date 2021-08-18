Cancel
‘A Wonderful Infusion of Energy’: Undergrads Get Firsthand Research Experience at UConn Health

By Carolyn Pennington
uconn.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Undergraduate Research Program offers students interested in health and biomedical sciences a unique first-hand experience to work at UConn Health. Four students, who have spent the summer working in the lab of Dr. Caroline Dealy, associate professor of Reconstructive Sciences, explain how the program has helped them in their pursuit of a career in medicine. (Video by UConn Health)

