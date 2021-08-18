Upper Providence Little League On CBS3 As They Prepare To Play In Little League World Series

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — High school football championship titles in Western Pennsylvania will once again be up for grabs at Heinz Field.
According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the WPIAL will be playing five championship games this season at Heinz Field over a 2-day period.
“Right now, it’s definite we will be playing two days at Heinz,” WPIAL Executive Director Amy Scheuneman told the Post-Gazette. “Our board had already approved putting as many games as possible in there, and this is what’s possible.”
(Photo Credit: Mike Darnay/Mon Valley Independent)
It’s not clear which games will be played on which days, but classes 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, and 5A will have their championship games held on the North Shore either November 26 or November 27.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no games were held at Heinz Field last season, with the championship games held at North Allegheny High School in Wexford and North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium in West View.
The 6A championship game will still be played at an area high school facility, due to the fact that it must be played one week prior to the other classification’s games in regard to how the winner will advance into the PIAA playoffs.
