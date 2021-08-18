Upper Providence Little League On CBS3 As They Prepare To Play In Little League World Series

UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Eyewitness News spoke with the Upper Providence Little League on Wednesday morning. The little league team won the 2021 Mid-Atlantic Regional title on Saturday and they now prepare to play in the Little League World Series.

The 2021 Little League World Series is scheduled for Aug. 19-29 at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pa. The team’s first game is Friday at 1 p.m. against the team from Oswego, Oregon.

