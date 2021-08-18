One Capital Region Haunt is Bringing the Hayride Back, Others Remain Hopeful

It's the time we've all been waiting for. Travers Weekend in Saratoga is upon us. One of the best weekends across all of horse racing in North America, Travers Weekend brings some of racing's brightest stars to Saratoga for a chance to close the summer with sweet victory. Before we get to the actual running of the Travers Stakes, however, an exciting schedule awaits us on Friday. It's so exciting, in fact, that The Drive with Charlie & Dan will be live throughout it. Friday's 'New York Showcase Day' is as good as it gets for New York horse racing fans, pitting New York-bred horses against one another, showing off the incredible breeding operations that the state of New York boasts.