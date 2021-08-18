Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troy, NY

One Capital Region Haunt is Bringing the Hayride Back, Others Remain Hopeful

By Brian
Posted by 
104.5 The Team
104.5 The Team
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Too soon for a post like this? Well, it depends on who you ask. We still have a full month (or more) of summer, but there are some people in our area who are counting down the days until it's 'pumpkin spice all of the things,' apple picking, sweater weather and Halloween. And of course, what would fall be without those Capital Region hair-raising haunts and attractions that scare the daylights out of us?

1045theteam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Troy, NY
Lifestyle
Ballston Spa, NY
Lifestyle
City
Ballston Spa, NY
City
Troy, NY
City
Ulster Park, NY
City
Schoharie, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Region#Cdc#Haunted Attractions#Covid#Field Of Horrors#Cdc#The Double M Hayrides
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Saratoga County, NYPosted by
104.5 The Team

Friday’s ‘New York Showcase Day’ Brings Best Local Horses to Saratoga

It's the time we've all been waiting for. Travers Weekend in Saratoga is upon us. One of the best weekends across all of horse racing in North America, Travers Weekend brings some of racing's brightest stars to Saratoga for a chance to close the summer with sweet victory. Before we get to the actual running of the Travers Stakes, however, an exciting schedule awaits us on Friday. It's so exciting, in fact, that The Drive with Charlie & Dan will be live throughout it. Friday's 'New York Showcase Day' is as good as it gets for New York horse racing fans, pitting New York-bred horses against one another, showing off the incredible breeding operations that the state of New York boasts.
Stillwater, NYPosted by
104.5 The Team

$3 Million Deceivingly Plain Home Boasts 1600 Bottle Wine Cellar

This home in Stillwater sits on 8 plus acres and is only 9 minutes from the Saratoga Race Track. There are two master suites complete with marble bathroom floors. Not only is there a custom cabin on the property, but it has humidity and a climate-controlled wine cellar that holds 1600 bottles of wine. This home may look plain on the outside, but it is exquisite throughout.
Essex County, NYPosted by
104.5 The Team

Hiker Shuttle Service to Adirondack High Peaks Starts Saturday

Since the pandemic, it seems more and more people are hiking the Adirondacks. There are cars parked on the sides of roads and a ton of foot traffic. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has teamed up with Essex County, and the Town of Keene to run a new shuttle system that will take hikers to the base of the Adirondack High Peaks.
New York City, NYPosted by
104.5 The Team

Unbelievable NY Mansion Boasts Indoor Pools, Movie Theater, Bowling Alley and More

There's over-the-top New York real estate, and there's this over-the-top New York mansion for sale with amenities that only the rich and famous can afford. This Long Island mansion for sale on Zillow for $55 million is spectacular and has a tennis court, multiple gardens, multiple indoor pools, a lazy river, multiple spas, a movie theater, a bowling alley, and more. Inside there is some of the most intricate tile and marble work I've ever seen. Most areas of the mansion seem to feature a sea and underwater motif that is both beautiful and really gaudy...but in an impressive way.
Albany, NYPosted by
104.5 The Team

Live Nation Updates COVID Guidelines: What To Know For Albany Area Shows

After a few individual shows announced their own policies last week, Live Nation has decided to implement new COVID guidelines for all of their concerts. Just as they did with past surges, COVID guidance and guidelines seem to be evolving daily and Live Nation is taking measures to hopefully ensure all of their shows go on. According to Pitchfork, starting October 4th the nationwide concert promoter will require all attendees to either be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID test to be admitted to any of their events. Live Nation's most recent guidance was leaving this up to individual artists.
Ballston Spa, NYPosted by
104.5 The Team

Get The Scoop on Stewart’s 100 Years at Ballston Spa Museum

When you are enjoying delicious Stewart's ice cream, you don't really think about its history. Well, I don't. I only think about the most difficult decision. What amazing flavor am I going to get a pint of and eat in one sitting? But there is a backstory and it's quite the history lesson of how Stewart's became a staple in the Capital Region and beyond.
Saratoga County, NYPosted by
104.5 The Team

Favorite Fourstardave Highlights Saratoga Weekend

As you get deeper into August, the weekends get bigger at Saratoga Race Course. This weekend is no exception. Friday looks to be a terrific day at the Spa highlighted by the 8th running of the Tale of The Cat handicap. Saturday will feature two big stakes races, the 116th running of the Saratoga Special and the main event on Saturday, the Fourstardave Handicap. Chad Brown's Raging Bull will be the horse to beat in that one and Sunday is the first giveaway of the year featuring the Saratoga Cooler Bag. Giveaways are limited, so come early.

Comments / 0

Community Policy