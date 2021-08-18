One Capital Region Haunt is Bringing the Hayride Back, Others Remain Hopeful
Too soon for a post like this? Well, it depends on who you ask. We still have a full month (or more) of summer, but there are some people in our area who are counting down the days until it's 'pumpkin spice all of the things,' apple picking, sweater weather and Halloween. And of course, what would fall be without those Capital Region hair-raising haunts and attractions that scare the daylights out of us?1045theteam.com
Comments / 0