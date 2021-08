You and the fam are invited to attend the 2021 Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade in Buffalo. It will take place on Saturday, August 28th, 2021. The parade will begin at noon, with a flag-raising ceremony happening at 11 am in Niagara Square. The parade will also kick off from Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo. It will be free and open to all Buffalonians. Unfortunately, there won't be a celebration in LaSalle Park after the parade. The current president of the association, Charles F. Torres, said that the committee just didn't have enough time to plan that part of it, since the relaxation of COVID-19 regulations was only recently announced in June. There is good news though! There will be a block party following the parade. It will be held on Niagara Street, between Hudson Street and Pennsylvania Ave.