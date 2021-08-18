Cancel
Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube Make Separate Rules On How To Address Taliban Content

By Laurie Sullivan
mediapost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taliban for years has used social media sites like Facebook and Twitter to get its message to followers. As Afghanistan comes under the rule of the Taliban, each site is taking a different approach to how to address the content in its tweets, posts and shares. Some have said...

Related
InternetThe Big Lead

The Taliban is on Twitter and Has Questions About Facebook Limiting Freedom of Speech

The Taliban is suddenly a large part of the news cycle again now that the United States has removed troops from Afghanistan. The visuals and news from the chaos during and after the withdrawal have been like scenes from a movie, but it has also produced some cable news moments that might fit more on The Onion or the @dril Twitter feed. Two of which have been about American social media companies.
Internethypebeast.com

Facebook Has Deleted More Than 20 Million Posts for COVID-19 Misinformation

Facebook and Instagram have removed more than 20 million posts for violating their policies on COVID-19-related misinformation in the second quarter, Facebook said in its community standards enforcement report on Wednesday. In addition, the social media giant said that it deleted more than 3,000 accounts, pages and groups for repeatedly...
Behind Viral VideosBBC

TikTok tests Snapchat style vanishing video stories feature

Video-sharing platform TikTok is trialling a new vanishing clips feature similar to functions on Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram. TikTok Stories will allow users to see content posted by accounts they follow for 24 hours before they are deleted. It comes as WhatsApp rolls out a feature for users to post...
Internetwearebreakingnews.com

Facebook Removes Network Of Russian Accounts That Sought To Promote Anti-vaccine Propaganda | Voice Of America

Facebook reported Tuesday that it had removed a network of accounts from Russia that was linked to a marketing company that aimed to recruit influencers to push anti-vaccine content. The social media company said it had banned accounts connected to Fazze, a UK-registered subsidiary of AdNow marketing firm, which primarily operated from Russia, for violating its policy against foreign interference. Facebook said the campaign used its platforms primarily to target audiences in India, Latin America and, to a lesser extent, the United States. Company researchers called the campaign a “disinformation laundry,” creating misleading articles and petitions on forums such as Reddit, Medium, and Change.org, and using fake accounts on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to amplify the content. USA Facebook anti-disinformation tools Facebook strengthens its tools to combat misinformation. John F. Burnett reports from Voice of America in Washington, DC Facebook said that while most of the campaign failed, it appeared to be intended to involve paid influencers and these posts attracted “some limited attention.” False claims and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and vaccines have proliferated on social media sites in recent months. Major tech firms like Facebook have come under fire from US lawmakers and the administration of President Joe Biden, who say the spread of lies online about vaccines is making it harder to fight the pandemic. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications; or, follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
InternetBirmingham Star

Facebook removes ability to view list of friends

Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): Facebook has temporarily removed the ability to view the list of friends for accounts from Afghanistan in an attempt to protect Afghan users from possible reprisal from the Taliban, head of the Facebook security policy Nathaniel Gleicher said. He stressed that after a week of...
InternetFortune

Facebook and Twitter weigh giving a social-media megaphone to the Taliban

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Facebook, Twitter and Google, already under fire for wielding outsized influence on political discourse around the world, are on the brink of another high-stakes decision -- whether to give the Taliban a social-media megaphone. Their...
InternetPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Zuckerberg Keeps Mum on How Many Facebook Users Engaged With COVID-19 Disinfo

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg declined to reveal how many users engaged with posts that contained false information about the coronavirus in a Wednesday interview with Gayle King. Zuckerberg claimed the social network had removed 18 million posts that contained false information about COVID-19 but declined to share how many of the site’s nearly three billion users liked or shared the information.
InternetBBC

Facebook removes anti-vax influencer campaign

Facebook has removed hundreds of accounts which it says were involved in anti-vax disinformation campaigns operated from Russia. The company said the network of accounts targeted India, Latin America and the US. They attempted to recruit influencers to spread false claims to undermine public confidence in particular Covid-19 vaccines, it...
InternetVariety

Why Twitter Can’t Afford to Ease Up in Fake-News Fight

Twitter may not be the biggest Silicon Valley-based social media company, but it’s still struggled just as much as the big fish in keeping a lid on misinformation. For example, the German Marshall Fund of the United States earlier this year found that shares of content from deceptive sites by verified Twitter accounts reached an all-time high in Q4 2020. That same study, which was based on an analysis of NewsWhip data, found interaction with deceptive sites on Facebook leading up to the 2020 election was more than twice that leading up to the 2016 election.

