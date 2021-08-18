5 ways to prepare and pack for COVID-era travel

Hand sanitizer spray is the new black. You could say that “It’s been a year” is the understatement of the year. But with the sun shining and a serious case of stir-craziness kicking in, you did it: You booked a vacation. Maybe two. Now that plans are made, you may be wondering what pandemic-era goods you should pack, along with clothes that aren’t, you know, pajamas. As public health continues to be top of mind, hygiene and wellness essentials have more than earned their spots in your suitcase. Below, a guide to 15 functional finds to toss into your carry-on before you hit the road.