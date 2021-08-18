Cancel
Immigration

Fearing Afghan refugee influx, Turkey reinforces border

By associatedpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTATVAN, Turkey (AP) — Fearing a new refugee crisis, Turkey is reinforcing its border with Iran to stop a potential influx of Afghans fleeing the Taliban insurgency. Irregular arrivals are already up as Afghans who fled weeks and months ago show up at the rugged border area after a long trek across Iran. A group of Afghans encountered by The Associated Press near the border said they had deserted the Afghan military and fled the country as the Taliban offensive accelerated. One person from the group, Feroz Seddiqi, told the AP that they fled “out of necessity” after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan and expressed hope that Turkey accepts them. He explained that he had scaled a mountain to reach Turkey, enduring thirst and hunger.

