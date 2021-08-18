Cancel
Study: Outrage On Social Media Can Push Political Moderates To Extremes

 7 days ago

Moral outrage — whether merited or made up — is often the lifeblood of social-media platforms. It’s a safe bet Donald Trump spent more time on Twitter than reading critical briefs. It was the communication medium of revolt on Jan. 6, when insurrectionists stormed the Capitol and built a scaffold to punish then-Vice President Mike Pence for presiding over a legal election tally.

Social media really is making us more morally outraged

To no one’s surprise, scientists from Yale University found that social media platforms like Twitter amplify our collective moral outrage. Additionally, they found that it was mostly politically moderate users who learned to be more outraged over time. Their findings are detailed in a new study in Science Advances. “We...
InternetScience Now

How social learning amplifies moral outrage expression in online social networks

Moral outrage shapes fundamental aspects of social life and is now widespread in online social networks. Here, we show how social learning processes amplify online moral outrage expressions over time. In two preregistered observational studies on Twitter (7331 users and 12.7 million total tweets) and two preregistered behavioral experiments (N = 240), we find that positive social feedback for outrage expressions increases the likelihood of future outrage expressions, consistent with principles of reinforcement learning. In addition, users conform their outrage expressions to the expressive norms of their social networks, suggesting norm learning also guides online outrage expressions. Norm learning overshadows reinforcement learning when normative information is readily observable: in ideologically extreme networks, where outrage expression is more common, users are less sensitive to social feedback when deciding whether to express outrage. Our findings highlight how platform design interacts with human learning mechanisms to affect moral discourse in digital public spaces.

Comments / 0

