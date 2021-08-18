Cancel
Lyford, TX

Lyford residents hear about services available for businesses, elderly during Wednesday Partners of the Community program

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResources to help Lyford residents who wish to open a new business or to help existing enterprises grow are available at no cost, locals learned last Wednesday at a Partners of the Community Town Hall meeting, held both at City Hall and online through Zoom. Veronica Chavez, of the U.S. Small Business Administration, reviewed services available through SBA. Chavez said […]

