Willacy County, TX

Willacy commissioners approve payments on certificates of obligation for seven recently approved drainage/ flood control projects

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillacy County officials on Thursday approved use of tax revenue for payments on certificates of obligation on the county’s share of seven drainage and flood control projects that will cost about $11.47 million. Some of the projects, in cooperation with Hidalgo County, will improve drainage in low-lying areas of the county and help move floodwater from Hidalgo County across Willacy […]

