Legacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases Memoir Connecting Family, Business and Faith

By Legacy Launch Pad Publishing
Washington Times-Herald
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Launch Pad Publishing is releasing the first book by MH Equipment CEO John Wieland. Wieland is the CEO of MH Equipment, a Peoria, Illinois-based material handling company. In the 27 years that Weiland has served as CEO, MH has grown from a small, virtually bankrupt company with three branches and 50 employees to a thriving one with over 900 employees and over 30 branches.

www.washtimesherald.com

