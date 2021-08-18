Legacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases Memoir Connecting Family, Business and Faith

TORONTO, Canada, Aug. 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — What do you get when you mix multidisciplined, modern artists from around the world with a cutting-edge blend of technology and art? You get Modern Art Cartel. Modern Art Cartel is at the forefront of combining art with technology and has developed the world’s first AI digital artist, MysterioAI, that creates engaging NFTs (non-fungible token) or collectible digital assets. In addition, its events employ RFID and QR Technology to deliver immersive, in-person art experiences.