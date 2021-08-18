Cancel
Auburn, NY

Board of education: Capital project underway at Auburn schools

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you have been out enjoying the summer weather and walking, biking or driving by the Genesee, Owasco, Casey Park or Herman Avenue Elementary buildings, you have no doubt noticed a large amount of construction equipment and work that is being done. Although the summer vacation is well underway for many of our students and staff, work has continued in our buildings as the district undertakes one of the most ambitious portions of the multi-phase capital project that was approved by voters a little more than a year ago.

