We have the story next of Danny Reeves. He is a pastor in Corsicana, Texas, and he is one of those who chose not to get vaccinated when he had a chance. Last month, Reeves was fighting for his life at the Baylor Medical Center ICU in Dallas. Now, as he recovers, he wants people to know he regrets not getting the shot. A few days ago, he spoke with our colleague, Debbie Elliott.