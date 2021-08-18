Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

SLICES OF LIFE

By Jill Pertler
raymondville-chronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently sold the house I’d lived in for more than 20 years. During that time my family and I had accumulated infinite memories and related “stuff.” I wanted to keep the memories, but longed to rid myself of much of the stuff. When you plan a move across the country, less is more. Possessions are heavy; they weigh you […]

www.raymondville-chronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Amazontwowritingteachers.org

Tuesday Slice of Life Story Challenge

Just getting through, hopefully to a better place! 🙂 https://iowaconflictedteacher.com/2021/08/17/getting-through-sol21/. Fragments of summer. https://mccoytmh.wordpress.com/2021/08/17/fragments/. Like. Inservice tomorrow…. not sure the way I woke up is an auspicious beginning. But, it’s been a rough year, rougher summer, and it seems fitting. https://onathought.com/2021/08/17/a-slice-of-the-last-day-of-summer/. Like. Whew! Just in the nick of time! If...
ComicsTwinfinite

7 Cheery Slice of Life Anime That’ll Surely Brighten Up Your Day

We all have those difficult days. Whether it be from a long day at work, a relationship breaking down, or simply a low time, things can become mentally draining quickly. When we’re sad, we love to put on a good slice of life anime to cheer us up. If you’re the same, then stick around and read on to see our list of some great slice of life anime that will be sure to leave you smiling.
Laptopstheintelligencer.com

Commentary: Slices of Life by Jill Pertler - Trust in self, in the world around

A few weeks ago I started a series on seven words that can possibly help us make sense of — and master — the crazy, unpredictable world we live in. I got two words completed — kindness and compassion. I wrote about the next two, and before I had the chance to send the columns to editors for publication, my laptop experienced an unfortunate run-in with a glass of water and those newly written columns were gone (at least for the time being, stay tuned on that.)
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Slice-of-life sim The Garden Path coming to Switch

Following a successful Kickstarter campaign, The Garden Path will be made for Switch. Developer carrotcake not only managed to reach its initial £20,000 funding goal, but ended up with just over £30,000. The full, original vision for the project can now be realized, and the game will also now feature local multiplayer.
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Homeless Man Gave His Last Piece of Bread to a Lost Boy, and the Next Day He Woke up Rich – Story of the Day

A homeless man shared his last meal with a boy he had never met before, and the next day, he woke to a new life and a new beginning. John was wasting away. He was an old man in his late sixties and lived in a large mansion that had been his family's for several generations. It boasted ten rooms, all equipped with bath suites and toilets, and it was located in a beautiful neighborhood.
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Home & GardenPosted by
Amomama

100-Year-Old Woman Shares Her Secret to a Long Life

A Georgia native who recently turned 100 opened up about how she has survived over a century on earth, revealing an unbelievable secret. The key to a long life is easier than anyone could have thought, going by 100-year-old Marie Robinson's logic. The centenarian, who marked her birthday on July 18, was more than glad to let the world in on her little secret.
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Wormwood's The Gentle Touch of Humanity

Wormwood are releasing their new album "ARKIVET" this Friday (August 27th) and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song "The Gentle Touch of Humanity." Here is the story:. As we all know by now, Mother Earth is not feeling very well. The reason? We all know...
Carscowgirlmagazine.com

Tony Lama Buckaroos – Live Life In The Saddle

The Tony Lama Buckaroos are here and they are perfect for those that live life in the saddle!. Designed to make a statement, the new Tony Lama Buckaroos are created for those who live in the saddle. Available in 15” and 17”, these new boots are crafted with supple waxed leathers that require no break-in time and protect against brushy country. The new men’s and women’s Buckaroos are the perfect combination of comfort, protection, and function. The traditional Buckaroo has been upgraded with features like the Tony Lama Cushion Comfort System for optimum comfort, covered side seams to prevent rubbing against the saddle, and a durable leather outsole. This collection also features a lower heel with a wider base for additional comfort and stability on your daily rides.
Home & GardenDaily Telegram

Slices of Life: New life for old stuff

I recently sold the house I’d lived in for more than 20 years. During that time my family and I had accumulated infinite memories and related “stuff.”. I wanted to keep the memories, but longed to rid myself of much of the stuff. When you plan a move across the country, less is more. Possessions are heavy; they weigh you down. I didn’t need them anymore. And, as hard as it was to say goodbye to some of the past, it was time.
Home & Gardenpinejournal.com

Slices of Life: New life for old stuff

I recently sold the house I’d lived in for more than 20 years. During that time my family and I had accumulated infinite memories and related “stuff.”. I wanted to keep the memories, but longed to rid myself of much of the stuff. When you plan a move across the country, less is more. Possessions are heavy; they weigh you down. I didn’t need them anymore. And, as hard as it was to say goodbye to some of the past, it was time.
Home & GardenLogan Daily News

Slices of Life: New life for old stuff

I recently sold the house I’d lived in for more than 20 years. During that time my family and I had accumulated infinite memories and related “stuff.”. I wanted to keep the memories, but longed to rid myself of much of the stuff. When you plan a move across the country, less is more. Possessions are heavy; they weigh you down. I didn’t need them anymore. And as hard as it was to say goodbye to some of the past, it was time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy