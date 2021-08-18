SLICES OF LIFE

The Tony Lama Buckaroos are here and they are perfect for those that live life in the saddle!. Designed to make a statement, the new Tony Lama Buckaroos are created for those who live in the saddle. Available in 15” and 17”, these new boots are crafted with supple waxed leathers that require no break-in time and protect against brushy country. The new men’s and women’s Buckaroos are the perfect combination of comfort, protection, and function. The traditional Buckaroo has been upgraded with features like the Tony Lama Cushion Comfort System for optimum comfort, covered side seams to prevent rubbing against the saddle, and a durable leather outsole. This collection also features a lower heel with a wider base for additional comfort and stability on your daily rides.