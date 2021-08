Razer revealed a brand-new tournament platform they've launched for PC and mobile devices with the Cortex Instant Games Tournaments. The entire focus is on games that are "instantly playable" and casual for players to just jump into and sign up immediately without having to go through a drawn-out process. Instant Games are playable directly from the Razer Cortex app with no need for additional downloads, as each of these will offer tiered levels of Razer Silver prizes, which will be redeemable for a variety of Razer items. They've also just started with their first game, Sneki Snek Adventure, in partnership with Goama. We have more info below on the system and the new game.