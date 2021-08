“Wanted—A Leader! In every great crisis, the human heart demands a leader that incarnates its ideas, its emotions and its aims. Till such a leader appears, everything is disorder, disaster and defeat,” wrote the New York Times on April 25, 1861. The greatest representative democracy the world had ever seen sat on the verge of collapse when these words of utter desperation were written. On December 20, 1860, South Carolina had seceded from the United States of America. On April 12, South Carolinian militia fired upon the United States Army garrison at Fort Sumter, causing its surrender the following day. Two weeks later, this call for a crisis leader could be heard around the world.