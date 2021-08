China offers promise for clean energy in a world dominated by fossil fuel-driven hydrogen projects through its new green hydrogen mega-plant. China is planning a huge green hydrogen project using solar and wind power for its Inner Mongolia region. A cluster of plants will be constructed in the cities of Ordos and Baotou, expected to use 1.85 GW of solar power and 370 MW of wind power to produce approximately 66,900 tonnes of green hydrogen every year, according to the Hydrogen Energy Industry Promotion Association.