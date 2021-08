COVID cases are on the rise and mostly due to the more contagious Delta variant. Not only Delta is substantially more contagious than the alpha variant, but it has also been linked to breakthrough cases. While vaccines are still highly effective at preventing moderate and serious disease, there have been reports of waning immunity amongst fully vaccinated individuals. There isn't reason for alarm as most cases are mostly of mild disease and asymptomatic. In efforts to preventing any infection with COVID, CDC now updated the guidance to wear face masks indoors.