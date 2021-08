My 80-year-old Mom and I made an impromptu trip to Michigan last weekend. Neither she nor I had ever picked blueberries before, and it is one of our favorite fruits. For some reason, I thought I would have to get on my hands and knees to pick blueberries, but they grow on bushes. The farm where we picked them sold them for $1.95 a pound! I had to stop myself at five pounds, but now that I am home, I wished I would have picked 10 pounds.