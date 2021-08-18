Tales Of Arise’s Free Demo Is Now Available On Xbox

If you’re eager to get your hands on Tales of Arise, then fear not - a free demo is now available to download on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The demo allows players to explore a part of the game’s world, with a chance to engage in the new battle system that many fans are dying to get their hands on. Those who play the demo will also receive the Vacation Hootle Doll in the full game when it launches next month.