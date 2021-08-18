Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tales Of Arise’s Free Demo Is Now Available On Xbox

By Daniel Hollis
purexbox.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re eager to get your hands on Tales of Arise, then fear not - a free demo is now available to download on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The demo allows players to explore a part of the game’s world, with a chance to engage in the new battle system that many fans are dying to get their hands on. Those who play the demo will also receive the Vacation Hootle Doll in the full game when it launches next month.

www.purexbox.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Tales Of Arise#The Vacation Hootle Doll#The Microsoft Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Tales of Arise Demo Launching on Console Later This Month

Tales of Arise, the latest game in the long-running Tales series, is getting a demo on both current and next-gen consoles. On August 18, players will get the chance to play the RPG on the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game itself will launch on September 9 in Japan, and on September 10 for everyone else (as well as PC gamers), so even gamers who don’t play the demo won’t have to wait for the game long.
Video GamesCollider

‘Tales of Arise’ Demo Coming Next Week

Bandai Namco Studios’ upcoming Tales of Arise demo version will be available for download on August 18. This free-to-play demo will only be for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The official release date of the full version of the game is set for September 10. Arise was originally intended to be a 2020 release but was delayed due to quality problems and the developer’s desire to also release the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles as well.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

Hades Now Available On PlayStation and Xbox

Supergiant Games and Private Division announced that Hades, winner of over 50 Game of the Year awards, is now available in Australia and New Zealand on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox X|S and Xbox One consoles. The physical edition of Hades includes a character compendium booklet as well as a...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Two More Of August 2021's Xbox Games With Gold Are Now Available

You can now begin downloading the second batch of August 2021's Xbox Live Games With Gold titles (one day early!), which are the Xbox One game Yooka-Laylee and Xbox 360 game Garou: Mark of the Wolves. Both titles are available right now from the Microsoft Store and Xbox 360 Marketplace (links at the bottom of the page).
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Tales of Arise – the highly anticipated demo released today

Bandai Namco will sparkle in many people’s eyes on this Wednesday, August 18. Indeed, for those not in the know, Stories of origin arrives today in a demo, just to get your hands on it. This allows you to wait for the worldwide release on September 10, 2021 on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One and Series X / S.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Tales of Arise Demo On Xbox Series X Version Wins Out On Performance Over PS5

Tales of Arise demo is available now for all platforms aside from PC. This gives an early glimpse at the upcoming action RPG from Bandai Namco. This demo includes under one hour of gameplay featuring all of the major characters. If you are still on the fence over whether to get the game or not, you can test it first using this demo.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Hades is Now Available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5

After launching last year for PC and Switch to exceptional praise, Supergiant Games’ roguelite Hades is out now for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass. Check out the release trailer below which sees protagonist Zagreus battling the Hydra along with some gameplay.
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Fairytale Puzzle Game Tetragon Available Now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

We are the team from Cafundo Studio and today we are going to tell you about Tetragon puzzle game. We have managed to combine a fascinating and touching story with a seemingly classic Rubik’s cube style puzzle game. The mechanics of the game are that we are allowed to rotate the world left and right and move the tiles so that our protagonist can get from point A to point B.
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 is Available Now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

We are excited to announce a release of Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, the newest edition of our best-selling series!. Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, as always, is highly realistic simulation game. Play as rookie car garage owner, work on 4000+ unique parts and over 72 cars. Your job is to expand your garage’s services, buy the new work space and still investing in better equipment. Repair, fix, test, paint, tune and rebuild cars. Looking for cars on a new Auction house.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

SteamVR Demo of Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! Available Now

Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! launched just over a month ago for Oculus Quest, bringing back the duo’s own brand of comedic gameplay which hasn’t been seen for quite a few years. Further platforms are due support, with the first towards SteamVR implementation coming in the form of a free demo over the weekend.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Tales of Arise Free Demo Trailer Reveals More About is Combat System and World

Today, to celebrate the release of the free Demo of Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco revealed a new trailer, showcasing more of its characters, mechanics, and the world of Dahna. In the demo, players can test the abilities of all six playable characters and have a taste of what the game will bring to the franchise. According to Bandai Namco, everyone who plays the demo will receive a Vacation Hootle when the game finally releases on September 10.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Tales of Arise Demo Includes Holiday Hootle Doll

The Stories of origin demo is here. People can now grab the trial version of the game via the Microsoft Store for their Xbox One or Xbox Series X or PlayStation Store for their PS4 or PS5. Details about it are out now and it turns out people will get a Vacation Hootle Doll accessory for the full game if they try it out.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Tales of Arise Playable Demo Rewards Players with Vacation Hootle Doll

Players can now download the playable demo of Tales of Arise starting today and it offers a great reward called the Vacation Hootle Doll for completion. The playable demo is now available for download on PlayStation Store for the PS4 and PS5 and the Microsoft Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Players can play part of the game and when they are completed they can get an accessory called the Vacation Hootle Doll.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Greak: Memories of Azur Available Now for Xbox Series X|S

Featuring enchanting hand-drawn art and animation, a mesmerizing orchestral soundtrack, a unique and engaging gameplay mechanic, and a wonderfully captivating narrative, single-player platformer Greak: Memories of Azur launches today on Xbox Series X|S and is an unmissable title for fans of indies, platformers, and games in general. War rages across...
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

Discover and play Tales of Arise demo on Consoles!

Tales of Arise demo will let players get their hands on the game to try and discover its cast of characters and action-packed gameplay. Tales of Arise demo is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Players will be able to pick their favorite...

Comments / 0

Community Policy