What is the answer to the riddle of the KFC without any chicken? Why can the chicken not cross the road? What the cluck is going on? The answer to all these questions, varying in comic intensity I concede, is “Brexit”. Those who love a cheeky Nando’s (and who doesn’t?) – as well as poultry farmers and caterers – have been going around like headless chickens (apologies) lately to try and get a poulet in a pot. The poultry folk certainly know what’s plucking-well been happening, though. The chief executive of the British Poultry Council, Richard Griffiths, put it quite...