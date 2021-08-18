Cancel
Comedy world mourns death of ‘one of the very best’ Sean Lock

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe star of TV and stand-up comedy has died aged 58. The world of comedy has paid tribute to “one of the very best” following the death of Sean Lock aged 58. The TV star and comedian died from cancer at home surrounded by his family, a statement from his agent Off The Kerb productions said.

Comments / 0

Diseases & Treatmentsfemalefirst.co.uk

Sean Lock passed away after secret battle with lung cancer

Sean Lock passed away after a secret battle with lung cancer, his friend Bill Bailey has revealed. Sean Lock passed away after a secret battle with lung cancer. The '8 Out Of 10 Cats' comedian sadly passed away earlier this week at 58 and it has now been revealed that he had been secretly battling with lung cancer for a "few years", which was quite advanced.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

BREAKING: Comedian Sean Lock dies aged 58

Comedian Sean Lock has very sadly passed away from cancer, his agent has confirmed. He was 58. He was best known for his stand-up comedy, and appeared in shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, 15 Storeys High and The Last Leg. A statement from his agent to PA...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Much Was Sean Lock Worth At The Time Of His Death?

The comedy world has lost one of its greats in Sean Lock, who died from cancer at the age of 58. "Sean was one of Britain's finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit, and the absurdist brilliance of his work marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy," his agent said in a statement (via The Guardian). "Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him."
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

RIP Sean Lock

Comedian Sean Lock has passed away from cancer aged 58. He’s best known as a panellist on 8 Out Of 10 Cats and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown. Sean Lock, best known for 8 out of 10 Cats has passed away aged 58 after a battle with cancer. RIP.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Sean Lock death: 8 Out of 10 Cats star dies from cancer aged 58

The comedian Sean Lock has died at the age of 58.The 8 Out of 10 Cats star had been suffering from cancer.Lock, a stand-up comedian, also appeared on Have I Got News For You, Would I Lie To You? and QI.He was best known for being the team captain on Channel 4 series 8 Out of 10 Cats, presented by Jimmy Carr, for 10 years from 2005. He was replaced by Rob Beckett in 2016.Lock was also team captain alongside Jon Richardson on spin-off 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. Richardson said in a tweet that he...
CelebritiesVulture

Sean Lock, Comedian and British Panel-Show Legend, Dead at 58

Sean Lock, the English comedian who’s perhaps best known as a tenured, deadpan captain on the panel shows 8 Out of 10 Cats and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, has died at the age of 58. Lock’s agent confirmed to BBC News that the cause of death was cancer, and he was “surrounded by his family” at home. Since 2005, Lock’s heady presence on Channel 4 made him a fan-favorite among viewers: There’s a solid chance you’ve seen viral clips of his work, whether it was about a carrot in a box, challenging wanks, or constructive criticism to children actors. Prior to his panel-show era, Lock wrote and starred in his own 2002 recluse sitcom, 15 Storeys High. Several prominent comedians from across the pond, including Bill Bailey, Jimmy Carr, and Stephen Merchant have mourned the loss of their close friend on social media. Ricky Gervais also wrote that Lock was “one of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation.” He is survived by his wife and three children.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Lee Mack pays tribute to Sean Lock: ‘I will miss him so much’

Lee Mack has paid tribute to fellow comedian Sean Lock, who has died aged 58.The stand-up comedian, who was best known for his panel show appearances and time as a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats, has died of cancer, it was announced today (18 August).Paying tribute to his friend, Mack, who is also a regular on the panel show circuit, said that he had known about Lock’s illness for “some time”.“I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking,” the Not Going Out star said.“A true original both in comedy and...
Posted by
The Guardian

Sean Lock obituary

Comedian known for his deadpan observational humour and as a longstanding team captain on TV’s 8 Out of 10 Cats
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Sean Lock death: Comedian was ‘still joking’ in ‘his last few days’, says Bill Bailey

Sean Lock was cracking jokes in his final days, says comedian Bill BaileyThe comic and regular comedy show panelist died of cancer on Wednesday (18 August), aged 58, leading to an outpouring of love from his fans and fellow comedians. Channel 4 has now revealed it will honour Lock with two dedicated broadcasts on Thursday night (19 August).While his illness wasn’t known to the public, his close friends Bailey and Harry Hill kept in touch with Lock, and the pair shared their tributes in The Telegraph.Bailey stated: “Even in his last few days, we were still having a laugh,...
CelebritiesShropshire Star

11 of Sean Lock’s best jokes

The comedian has died at the age of 58. Comedian Sean Lock, who has died of cancer at the age of 58, was best known for his dry, deadpan humour. Here are some of his best gags. 1. “Some people say the glass is half empty or half full but...
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

32 of the funniest and most moving tributes to Sean Lock following the comedian’s death, aged 58

The comedian Sean Lock, best known for his role on the panel show 8 out of 10 Cats, has died aged 58 following a battle with cancer. Lock, best known for his deadpan style, was a captain on the popular Channel 4 show as well as its hybrid show 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, opposite Jon Richardson.He also appeared on other panel shows such as QI, The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, the BBC sitcom 15 Storeys High, as well as numerous tours as a stand-up...

Comments / 0

