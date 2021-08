An update for The Ascent has arrived, adding a CPU Performance Mode for players with lower-end PCs: but what does it do?. The game received an update on Aug. 6, focusing on tackling a wide variety of bugs and glitches while also aiming to improve the overall experience of the game. According to the update changelog for PC players, issues such as to save corruption issues and gameplay errors were addressed, but there was one particular addition that has most players on lower-end PCs talking: CPU Performance Mode.