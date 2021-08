“When we took office in January, the Trump administration had not processed a single special immigrant visa since March of 2020, in nearly a year.”. The Biden administration has scrambled to get Afghans who worked for the United States out of the country since the Taliban routed government forces and the U.S.-backed government collapsed. One issue has been granting Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) to Afghans that would allow them to become lawful permanent residents of the United States.