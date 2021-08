In the United States, 9 out of 10 startups fail to survive, while in Mexico 75% of new businesses fail before they are two years old, according to the Center for the Development of Business Competitiveness. In addition to this, the second reason why startups fail is the lack of capital (29%) and the lack of interest from investment funds ranks number 16 (8%) according to CB Insights "12 reasons startups fail" . Obtaining investment represents a challenge and every CEO of a company of this type must concentrate on creating an attractive product for the market, hiring a great team, maximizing sales, keeping his clients happy that he has already acquired and raising capital .