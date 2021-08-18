Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

China sets out conditions for recognising next Afghan government

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8CdV_0bV3jEaE00
Taliban fighters patrol in Wazir Akbar Khan neighbourhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP) (AP)

China has said it is waiting for the establishment of an “open, inclusive, and widely representative” government in Afghanistan before it decides on the issue of recognition.

“If we are going to recognise a government, we will have to wait till the government is formed,” foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

“Only after that, will we come to the question of diplomatic recognition,” Mr Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing.

Mr Zhao reiterated Beijing’s hopes for a “a smooth transition” following the Taliban’s sweep to power to avoid further violence or a humanitarian disaster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30327i_0bV3jEaE00
Taliban fighters pose for a photograph (Rahmat Gul/AP) (AP)

“China will continue to support the peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan and provide assistance to Afghanistan’s economic and social development within its capacity,” Mr Zhao said.

The Taliban must make good on its commitment not to give shelter to terrorists or allow foreign elements to operate within its territory, singling out the East Turkestan Islamic Movement that Beijing blames for attacks in its northwestern region of Xinjiang, which shares a narrow, remote border with Afghanistan.

Beijing long called for the US to leave Afghanistan, but has condemned what it calls the “hasty” retreat of American forces for the current instability.

China has sought good relations with both the former Afghan government and the Taliban, hosting the group’s top political leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, for talks with foreign minister Wang Yi late last month.

Comments / 4

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhao Lijian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abdul Ghani Baradar#Taliban#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyNPR

Here's What A Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan May Mean For China

BEIJING — America's two-decade presence in Afghanistan was always a mixed bag for neighboring China. "On the one hand, [China] didn't love the fact that there [were] American military bases literally on their border in Afghanistan," says Raffaello Pantucci, a fellow with the Royal United Services Institute, a security think tank in the United Kingdom. "On the other hand, you know, they thought, well, at least someone is dealing with the issues there. And we don't have to."
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
PoliticsWashington Times

Does China want war?

China has been flexing its naval muscles around Taiwan. In April, a Chinese aircraft carrier battle group conducted a six-day training drill off the coast of Zhejiang Province in the East China Sea and near Taiwan. In July, Beijing announced it would hold another military drill off Zhejiang for two weeks in July and early August, with all ships from other countries barred from entering the designated training zone.
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

3rd secret Chinese 100-missile silo field found; China’s nukes seeing ‘explosive growth,’ says US nuke chief

On Thursday, the U.S. Air Force Air University’s China Aerospace Studies Institute published a report describing the likely discovery of a Chinese missile silo filed near Ordos City in the Chinese-controlled Inner Mongolia region. Adml. Charles Richard, the commander of the U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), which oversees the U.S. nuclear...
MilitaryBirmingham Star

J-20 fighter: China uses 'cyber theft' to bolster its army

Beijing [China], August 22 (ANI): The resemblance between Chinese J-20 fighter planes and Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter is "awfully similar". Peter Suciu, writing in The National Interest, said that there is no denying that Beijing has taken it to heart especially where military hardware is involved. In the spring of 2019, the Pentagon accused China of using "cyber theft" and other methods to bolster its military.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

If British troops can’t stay in Afghanistan without the US, we should be asking why

There is still much debate about whether the US will pull out all its people from Kabul airport by 31 August, or extend that deadline by a week or so. But it is clear from all the statements from Downing Street (and elsewhere in Whitehall) that if Joe Biden does give the nod to US troops to pull out, then the British army will also leave – even though that would mean abandoning people.
Politicskcbx.org

After Being Silent For Decades, Japan Now Speaks Up About Taiwan — And Angers China

SEOUL, South Korea — Japan is undergoing a remarkable shift in its stance on one of the most contentious issues in Asia: Taiwan. Mainland China and Taiwan split during a civil war in 1949, and Beijing has vowed to unify with the self-governing island — by force, if necessary. The Biden administration is counting on help from its allies, especially Japan, to deter such a move.
Foreign PolicyHarvard Health

China’s response to the Taliban’s takeover

The Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation sat down with Ash Center Director Tony Saich, Daewoo Professor of International Affairs, to discuss China’s reaction to the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul and how recent events may impact the U.S. role in the Asia-Pacific region. Q&A. Tony Saich. Ash: What is...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan says China wants to 'emulate' the Taliban

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s foreign minister accused China on Saturday of wanting to “emulate” the Taliban, saying the island that Beijing claims as sovereign Chinese territory did not wish to be subject to communism or crimes against humanity. The rapid fall of the U.S.-backed Afghan government has sparked heated debate...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Why Is China Building 250 Nuclear Missiles That Can Hit America?

Just when you think you’re starting to get over the latest shocking news involving the People’s Republic of China’s unprecedented military buildup, you get zapped with another hair-raising jolt of reporting. Indeed, after recent stories on two new Chinese intercontinental ballistic missile silo sites this summer, last week, a third—yes,...
WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Russian envoy to Kabul: Taliban offering a deal

MOSCOW — The Russian ambassador in Kabul says the Taliban have asked his embassy to convey their offer of a deal to a remaining pro-government holdout in northern Afghanistan. Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov said on Saturday that a senior member of the Taliban’s political leadership has asked Russia to tell fighters...

Comments / 4

Community Policy