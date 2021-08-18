Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Charles was at his most stylish in the 90s - let's hope this series of The Crown does him justice

By Stephen Doig
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatever your thoughts on Dominic West’s likeness to Prince Charles, in a new still released for season 5 of The Crown, one thing looks on point; the interpretation of the Prince of Wales’ polished tailoring during that period of his life. West is seen wearing a chocolate-toned, double breasted suit...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Debicki
Person
Dominic West
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Of Wales#The Prince#British Royal Family#Crown#St James#Navy#Hrh#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Posted by
Best Life

Prince Charles May Force This Couple to Move Out of Their Home, Sources Say

The Royal Family has endured a great deal of upheaval and devastation in recent years, and while he is still heir to the throne and not yet King, Prince Charles has become the driving force behind virtually all the important decisions that affect the House of Windsor. The Prince of Wales has recently been subjected to scrutiny due to a series of tell-all interviews from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but there is another royal couple who have become a major headache for him and the Royal Family at large. Read on to find out which couple may be facing a huge change in their living arrangements due to Charles' concern over the embarrassment their relationship has caused "The Firm," according to royal insiders.
Designers & CollectionsCosmopolitan

Princess Diana's Wedding Shoes Had a Secret Message Under the Heel

All royal weddings are completely over the top in terms of expense and general fancy vibes, but Princess Diana and Prince Charles' extravagant ceremony goes down as the most extra in history—in part because of Diana's iconic look. And while her puffy-sleeved, super '80s dress gets a lot of attention, Diana's shoes were also pretty spectacular—and had a secret message on the bottom of them.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Offensive Keepsake Prince Charles Kept Close To Him During His Honeymoon With Diana

Prince Charles was certainly an eligible bachelor back in the day. In fact, royal experts say he "had more than 20 relationships over the 13 years between 1967 and 1980," according to the Evening Standard. Interestingly, Charles was in love with a married woman when he was introduced to Princess Diana, according to the new PBS documentary "In Their Own Words: Diana, Princess of Wales." Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles met at a polo match, and he was said to be "immediately [and] passionately" in love with her. However, she was married to a man named Andrew Parker Bowles, leaving Charles to merely pine for what he could not have.
U.K.Hello Magazine

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla comment on closure of Clarence House

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla live at Clarence House in London, and they have given royal fans an update about the fact that their residence has been closed to visitors since 2019. On Monday 2 August, their official Twitter account released this statement: "Until the day visitors can be welcomed...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why You Rarely See Camilla Parker Bowles' Children At Royal Events

Camilla Parker Bowles has been a prominent member of the British royal family ever since she married Prince Charles in 2005. And while the royal couple certainly does have a history riddled with controversy, scandals, and affairs, Charles and Camilla have had for the most part a rather drama-free marriage (after their infamous affair during their respective marriages, that is).
TennisHello Magazine

Duchess Camilla's £3.75million mansion almost belonged to Kate Middleton's parents

Before she called Clarence House her home, Duchess Camilla lived in Bolehyde Manor in Wiltshire with her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles. The couple lived in the impressive property from 1973 until 1986, but 25 years later it also reportedly caught the attention of the Duchess of Cambridge's parents Carole and Michael Middleton. The pair eyed up the Grade II listed manor house in 2011, shortly before Kate married Prince William.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Prince Harry's Popularity Just Hit an All-Time Low. Here's Why, Sources Say.

Once one of the most popular members of the Royal Family (second only to Queen Elizabeth), Prince Harry is now seeing his popularity hit an all-time low in the U.K. After months of revealing interviews about his family—reserving his most damning criticisms for his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William—and the recent news that he's writing a tell-all memoir to be published next year, Harry's stock has plunged precipitously, making him the subject of widespread derision and outrage in England. The latest YouGov poll from the U.K. reveals that the Duke of Sussex is only one step from the bottom of the list that ranks the popularity of 15 members of the Royal Family. He came in one slot above the disgraced Prince Andrew, who withdrew from public life in 2019 amid reports of his connections and alleged involvement with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. (The Duke of York has denied those allegations.)
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Princess Diana's private bedrooms revealed in unearthed photos

Princess Diana lived in several beautiful properties throughout her lifetime, from her childhood home Althorp House where her brother Charles Spencer still resides, to her Kensington Palace apartment she shared with her husband Prince Charles and two young children Prince William and Prince Harry. PHOTOS: 12 rarely-seen photos of Princess...

Comments / 0

Community Policy