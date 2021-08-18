Cancel
Matthew McConaughey Doesn't Wear Deodorant, Actress Says He Smells Like 'Granola and Good Living'

By Steve Huff
Cover picture for the articleMatthew McConaughey is a noted leading man with an Oscar and Emmy to his credit. You might say he could afford to not smell good. Given that the actor has said for years that he doesn't use deodorant, it seems like hanging out with the guy might be both entertaining (he comes across in interviews as a likably quirky dude) and perhaps a little, um, musky.

