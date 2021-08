Loki star Owen Wilson says that he received an ominous text after he revealed that Mobius has a mustache. Marvel Studios is known throughout Hollywood for having some of the strictest protocols when it comes to revealing plot and production details. Their actors are also expected to maintain the same level of rigorous secrecy behind the camera, ensuring that no details other than what’s officially revealed can be discussed. Of course, things don’t always go as planned, and Marvel has had numerous slip-ups, with the most recent being Alfred Molina revealing that he’s returning as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Well, thanks to Loki star Owen Wilson, we might now know how Marvel reprimands those who slip up.