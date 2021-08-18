Nexii Building Products Plant In Commerce Expected To Employ 200

Bonnie Hunter, executive director of the Commerce Economic Development Corp., says the NEXUS II company that has agreed to create a manufacturing facility in the former Covidien building on Maple Street, is expected to be open by the second quarter of 2022 and employ about 200 people. NEXUS II, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is known for manufacturing Nexii construction panels, prominently used in Starbucks and Popeye's chicken buildings. The company prides itself on its "green" manfacturing technology.