Roundup: Greg Abbott Tests Positive for COVID-19; Laura Prepon Left Scientology; Jamal Adams Gets Paid

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas governor Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 ... U.S. aiming to extract 22,000 Afghans who helped military ... Nervous calm settles over Afghanistan ... Taliban's de facto leader arrives in Afghanistan ... Dow snaps winning streak, drops more than 280 points ... Biden administration to advise booster shots for COVID vaccines ... Despite latest surge, COVID-19 breakthrough cases remain rare ... Laura Prepon has left Scientology ... First look at "The Crown" Season 5 ... L.A. County reinstates mask requirement for outdoor concerts and festivals ... Jamal Adams gets huge extension from Seahawks ... Ex-All-Star Felipe Vazquez sentenced for sexually assaulting teen ... Patrick Beverley traded to the Timberwolves ... A's pitcher Chris Bassitt hospitalized after taking line drive off face ... Lakers worked out three veteran point guards ... Takeaways from second episode of "Hard Knocks" ...

