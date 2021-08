Spanish towns and cities have been continuously investing in the development of their zero-emission fleets. Following the tender procedures, Solaris Bus & Coach will deliver another 6 electric buses including the charging infrastructure to the Iberian Peninsula. Two Urbino 8,9 LE electric buses will make their way to the town of Martorell in the Province of Barcelona. Another two Urbino 8,9 electric units and two 12-metre electric buses will roll onto the streets in the vicinity of Bilbao, in the Basque Country. Both contracts are to be completed by the end of 2022.