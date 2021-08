India’s benchmark stock index Nifty (NSEI) closed around 16624.60 Tuesday, jumped almost +0.78% as Dalal Street bounced back on positive Wall Street cues and India’s thrust on deleveraging (monetization of PSU assets). India’s Nifty Future recovered in line with U.S. Dow Future as contrary to the headline perception, FOMC minutes (July) fine prints indicate Fed may only go for a definitive indication/announcement of QE tapering by Dec’21, not any actual action, and the actual QE tapering may start from Q1CY22 subjected to substantial further progress on Fed’s inclusive broad-based maximum employment goal; Fed already acknowledged substantial further progress on the inflation front.