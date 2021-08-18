Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

FDA: Dog Food Made in New York Led To Hundreds of Sick, Dead Dogs

By Bobby Welber
Posted by 
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning: We have photos of over 60 different known dog foods sold in New York that the FDA believes has led to the "illness or death of hundreds of dogs." On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a corporate-wide warning letter to Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. after inspections of its manufacturing sites revealed alleged violations of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act that were shared across the sites.

bigfrog104.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Waverly, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
State
Illinois State
City
Philadelphia, NY
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucille Ball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Safety#Dog Food Made#The Federal Food Drug#Hudson Valley Post#Hazard Analysis#Salmonella#Philadelphia Cream Cheese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Very Harmful Aquatic Species Has Been Found In Upstate New York Waters

The Department of Environmental Conservation has released a statement that a very invasive aquatic species has been found in Upstate New York. Heard of Hydrilla?. According to the DEC, the species can cause quite a fair bit of harm to the water it inhabits. But what exactly is this terror in the water, and can it harm you? On the latter part of that question, the answer is not necessarily. Unless you ingest it, it doesn't seem to be harmful to humans. But you could be a reason for the spread of the plant and all by accident.
Ithaca, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Time to Try Glamping? Amazing Finger Lakes Vacation Awaits You

With a month left to Summer what will you do to make the most of it? I haven't gone camping in a long time but the sound of 'glamping' is appealing to me, especially after stumbling upon Scottland Yard Glamping near Ithaca, New York. Taking the lead from New York Upstate I decided to look deeper into this glamping experience.
Rome, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Every City In Central NY Needs To Do Their Street Signs Like Rome

Street signs are a small thing often overlooked, passed by too. There is one big thing that proves that isn't necessarily a problem in Rome. Truthfully, every city should be taking clues from the City of Rome on how to do their street signs. Have you ever been driving down a road you don't really know all too well and miss a turn? You definitely can blame your phone, Siri certainly is notorious for waiting until the last minute to let you know to turn. How many times have you heard turn right in 50 feet? If you drive on Black River Boulevard, this probably never happens, missing a turn that is.
Middleville, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Rare Hand Dug Herkimer Diamond For Sale On Ebay For $25,000

How much are you willing to spend on a Herkimer Diamond? Would you spend a few hundred, thousands, or $25,000?. Currently, for sale on eBay, you could buy "The Cactus." This is a museum Grade 240mm Genuine Herkimer Diamond Druze Plate. The specimen hails the name "The Cactus" due to its growth structure resembling a cactus. Here's the description from the seller:
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

How To Beat The Heat Advisory In Syracuse At The New York State Fair

There's no question that it will be hot today at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. How can you beat the heat?. A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of Central New York Wednesday (8/25) from 11AM until 7PM. This was issued from the National Weather Service out of Binghamton due to the impact from expected excessive heat and humidity. You can read more here.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Big Frog 104

The Top 21 Iconic Foods of Upstate New York

Our Upstate region has given birth to so many wonderful food memories. From main meals, to cookies, to salad dressings, to appetizers, to snacks and so much more, the food history of Upstate is rich, amazing and oh so delicious! As a travel writer I have been to each of the "birthplaces" mentioned in this post. The stories are incredible. Have you tried them all? All 21? Really? Sponge Candy? Michigan Hot Dogs? Cold Cheese Pizza? Turkey Joints? Grape Pie? Well, if not, let the food journey begin for you!
New York City, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

New York State Mandates Covid Vaccines For All Health Care Workers

New York is mandating Covid-19 vaccines for all health care workers. Here's what we know so far. According to the Governor's office, the requirement includes staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities like nursing homes, adult care sites and other congregate care settings. Only limited exemptions for medical or religious reasons will be available. According to the news, workers will be required to get their first doses by September 27th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy