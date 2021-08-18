Why make it mandatory to sit next to unmasked child?
A new school year typically evokes a delicious feeling of excitement and anxiety. However, this year, families confront a present threat coupled with the callous inaction of our leaders. Florida has 20% of rising Covid-19 infections nationally, and the Delta variant affects more children. The CDC and the American Association of Pediatrics recommend children wear masks at school. Instead, a pushback from a loud but small minority is validated in the governor’s mansion.www.palmbeachpost.com
Comments / 2