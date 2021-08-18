Cancel
NFL

Podcast: Joe Burrow's Best Throw of Camp, the Latest on the OL and Jessie Bates' Negotiations

By James Rapien
AllBengals
 7 days ago

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Tuesday's practice, which included Joe Burrow's best throw of training camp, plus an update on the offensive line and the latest on Jessie Bates' negotiations with the Bengals.

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

Joe Burrow on AFC North: "We're Coming to Challenge the Division"

Duke Tobin on Jackson Carman: "He's Gotta Get Himself in Peak Shape"

Joe Mixon Bullish on Bengals' Offense: "Everybody Should Be Excited"

Bengals Legend: Joe Burrow is "Better Than I Ever Was"

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'

