Kam-Bu – ‘Black On Black’ EP review: one of the UK’s most exciting new rappers
The opening sounds heard on Kam-Bu’s debut project, ‘Black on Black’, is that of a radio tuning, seeking the right frequency: snippets of the south London rapper’s vocals fill the static noise before the title track kicks in with rapid fire hi-hats. It is, perhaps, indicative of Kam-Bu searching – and finding – his voice as a genre-surfing, versatile voice and one of the most exciting rappers in the UK right now.www.nme.com
Comments / 0