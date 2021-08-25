Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

How the Child Tax Credit and Other Stimulus Packages Benefit the Full Economy and Not Just Recipients

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EA824_0bV3hEee00

On July 15, the families of 60 million American children received their share of a $15 billion fortune, compliments of the U.S. Treasury and the IRS. It was the first round of payments for the new-and-improved Child Tax Credit (CTC). The credit is not new, but President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, passed in March, expanded the CTC from $2,000 to $3,600 per eligible child and made it payable in advance for the first time in history.

The Economy and Your Money: All You Need To Know
Find Out: How To Calculate Your Debt-to-Income Ratio

Now, most eligible taxpayers receive monthly payments of up to $300 per child, as half the total credit can be paid in installments with the second half delivered later as a tax credit. Many other families have opted to take the whole credit at tax time.

For millions of Americans, the obvious benefit is a monthly injection of cash with more to come when taxes are due. But the CTC — and the other direct-payment stimulus programs that came out of the pandemic — is a boon for the entire economy and benefits even those who don’t have children.

Learn More: What Is Adjusted Gross Income?
See: How Do We Track Unemployment and Joblessness?

Direct Cash Payments Can Lift Children Out of Poverty for Life

According to the Center for American Progress (CAP), the CTC had always left the poorest families behind because it wasn’t fully refundable. Families received only as much of the credit as was necessary to reduce their tax liability — they lost any portion that was left over. The American Rescue Plan changed all that by making the credit fully refundable. Even the poorest households with no tax bills now get to keep the entire credit as a tax refund.

Good To Know: Understanding the Basics of Social Security

That kind of direct cash payment — including CARES Act stimulus checks and similar COVID-19 relief payments — can be a ticket out of poverty for millions of poor children. According to the CAP:

  • A $3,000 increase in annual household income for poor children under 5 years old leads to 19% higher earnings in adulthood.
  • A few thousand extra dollars in household income results in substantially better educational attainment and health outcomes later in life for poor children.
  • The expanded CTC payments could lift 4 million children out of poverty and cut in half the number of children living in “deep poverty.”

The impact is not theoretical. In late July/early August — after just one CTC payment — the number of parents who reported not having enough food dropped, according to a Census Bureau report.

Find Out: What Does Cost of Living Include and How Is It Calculated?

The Economy Benefits in Many Ways From Fewer Poor People

Even if you’re a hard-hearted person who doesn’t care about the plight of the poor, lifting low-income children out of poverty is good for the economy and the country. According to the CAP:

  • CTC payments will boost the after-tax income of the lowest-earning quintile of American households by 9%, allowing them to buy more goods and services, which will speed the recovery of the post-COVID-19 economy.
  • The CTC delivers a fiscal multiplier of 1.25, meaning that every dollar spent on cash payments results in $1.25 in new GDP growth — $1.50 during a recession.
  • With child poverty taking between $800 billion and $1.1 trillion out of the economy, cash payments to poor families are a small investment — not a giveaway — with an outsized economic impact.

Read More: What You Should Understand About Economic Inequality and Its Impact on You

Cash Payments Promote Work — Especially for Single Mothers

As early as 2015, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) was compiling data that disproved the common anti-stimulus stance that says cash payments encourage idleness — who would choose to work, after all, when the next envelope full of free money is always just one month away?

As it turns out, most people would.

More Economy Explained: The Complicated Topic of Wage Inflation and the Controversy Surrounding It

The CBPP reported that stimulus programs like the CTC and Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) “promote work” along with reducing child poverty and supporting children’s development. The CBPP cited exhaustive data that proved a direct link between the expansion of the EITC in the 1990s and the increase in work during that time, particularly among single mothers and female heads of households. With more single mothers working:

  • Fewer single mothers were receiving welfare
  • More single mothers were receiving larger Social Security payments as seniors
  • More working women enjoyed higher wage growth later in their careers

It’s not just working mothers and other women. Direct cash payments like those delivered by the CTC disproportionately help African American, Latinx and other minority families, who suffered disproportionately during the pandemic. In the end, according to the CBPP, 99% of working people who receive CTC benefits will remain employed.

This article is part of GOBankingRates’ ‘Economy Explained’ series to help readers navigate the complexities of our financial system.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Aug. 18, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How the Child Tax Credit and Other Stimulus Packages Benefit the Full Economy and Not Just Recipients

Comments / 15

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Child Poverty#The Child Tax Credit#The U S Treasury#Ctc#Americans#The American Rescue Plan#Census Bureau#Cbpp#Eitc#Social Security#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Income Taxhngn.com

New $1.400 Stimulus Checks: Who Are Eligible to Receive the Payments?

The American Rescue Plan distributed hundreds of millions of dollars to residents in the United States who suffered through the coronavirus pandemic's economic effects and gave away $1,400 stimulus checks to eligible families, but how do you know if you can receive the same payments?. The stimulus payments also gave...
Income TaxKIMA TV

These families will get another $1,400 stimulus check

WBFF) — The American Rescue Plan has done a lot to put money into the hands of people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It delivered a slew of changes to the tax code, including the expansion of the federal child tax credit. The first half of that expanded credit is...
Public HealthPosted by
Fatherly

Biden Admin Will Cut COVID Benefits That Benefit 9 Million Workers

The Biden administration is poised to allow additional federal unemployment benefits to expire on September 6, 528 days after they were first implemented as part of the CARES Act. That’s bad news for the 9 million-plus workers still receiving them, and it could very well mean American families losing their homes and American children going hungry. All of which begs the question: why isn’t the president trying to extend the benefits and protect those vulnerable Americans?
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Surprise Stimulus Check Credits

Those families of the United States of America having children under 13 years of age could be eligible to receive a “surprise” financial aid child tax credits payment from the federal government. The total amount of the stimulus checks is said to be 8000 USD. It will be provided in order to help the citizens look after their children. As per the newly introduced adjustments, it has been stated that the money will be provided to the working population only if they pass a few requirements.
EconomyPosted by
AL.com

Social Security payments could increase 6%, largest boost in decades

Social Security benefits could see a historic boost in monthly benefits. According to the nonpartisan advocacy group The Senior Citizens League, Social Security’s cost-of-living-adjustment is estimated to rise by 6.2% in the upcoming year. That figure would be the largest since the 7.4% increase in 1983 and a substantial boost over the 1.3% for 2021.
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

Stimulus Update: Update This Info With the IRS or You Could Miss an Important Child Tax Credit Deadline

Want to make sure your September Child Tax Credit check lands in your mailbox on time? Take note of this important new deadline or you could be in for a long wait. For the last two months, the IRS has been sending out Child Tax Credit checks to millions of American families with children or dependents who qualify. These payments, which are worth a maximum of $250 to $300 per child, will continue to land in mailboxes and bank accounts through the end of the year as part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law earlier this year.
Public HealthValueWalk

Coronavirus Stimulus Check: IRS Updates CTC Portal

A recent update from the IRS adds a new feature to the online portal for the CTC payment. This new feature is primarily for those who expect to get the payment through paper checks. The update basically allows the recipients to quickly and easily update or change their mailing address.
Personal FinanceFingerLakes1

IRS faces historic backlog: Explaining refunds, credits, stimulus payments, and direct deposits

The Internal Revenue Service is a mess right now. Not because of any insidious plot to keep money away from Americans who filed their taxes on-time or are eligible for tax credits, but because the IRS has been handling distributing payments throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Several rounds of stimulus checks, advances on tax credits like the Child Tax Credit – being made in monthly payments, as well as processing 2020 tax returns has created an historic backlog.
RelationshipsUSA Today

Stimulus update: Expanded child tax credit reached 1.6 million more kids in August

One of the most important features of March's American Rescue Plan was an expansion of the Child Tax Credit. For years, the credit maxed out at $2,000 per child for children 16 and under. The credit was also only partially refundable, so if a family had no tax liability, they wouldn't be eligible to receive that full $2,000. Also, it used to be that parents had to file a tax return in order to get their hands on the credit, and that the credit was only payable as a single lump sum in the form of a refund.
Income Taxthebalance.com

Parents: Update Your Child Tax Credit Info by Aug. 30

If your family is receiving monthly installments of the federal government’s new child tax credit, you have until Aug. 30 to update how (and whether) you get the next round of payments. The next round is scheduled to go out Sept. 15, but next week is the deadline to make...

Comments / 15

Community Policy