Talking Raccoon Logic – AAA to Indie, to Stadia, and Back to Indie

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery once in a while you hear a story that’s just interesting. Raccoon Logic, a brand new studio with a not insignificant IP (Journey to the Savage Planet) in hand, is that story for me. I recently had the opportunity to chat with Alex Hutchinson and Reid Schneider about a variety of things ranging from their history in the gaming industry, their move from AAA to indie, to being part of Google, indie again, and Alex Hutchinson’s absolute love for flight simulators. . That last part may not be entirely accurate, although we certainly talked about a wide variety of topics.

gamingideology.com

