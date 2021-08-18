Talking Raccoon Logic – AAA to Indie, to Stadia, and Back to Indie

Earlier this summer, at our Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, we outlined how we’ll be bringing the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet. Today, at gamescom, we shared more about how we want to accomplish this, revealing news and updates on titles from Xbox Game Studios and some of our great partners, as well as gameplay deep-dives into some of the games that will launch on Xbox Game Pass later this year. With so many amazing titles coming to Xbox Game Pass, we want to empower you to connect to friends and family through the power of play.