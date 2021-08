We have now had a new number one every week for a month straight and the streak continues this week as well. Another slow week of voting. Six songs just sorted rotated spots throughout the week. So when that happens I like to add some new songs into the voting to mix things up. This week I am adding the new one from Silk Sonic, also going to add the new one from Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow. You can give both of those songs a listen right below your six biggest from this past week.