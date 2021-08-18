Cancel
Eminem to Make Cameo Appearance in 50 Cent’s BMF Series as White Boy Rick

Cover picture for the articleEminem will be stepping back into acting, appearing as White Boy Rick in the forthcoming BMF series led by 50 Cent. “Oh yeah i’m bringing the big dogs out, I couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem,” 50 Cent wrote on Twitter. “Got him to play white Boy Rick in BMF, this s— is out of here.”

